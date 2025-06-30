Seal mural at Hastingsplaceholder image
Seals feature in new Hastings seafront mural

By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST
Hastings and St Leonards is well known for its colony of seals and that has been reflected in a colourful new mural on the seafront.

The seals live under the cliffs between Rock-a-Nore and Fairlight and are often spotted in the sea or on the beach. Now they feature in the new painting on a building at the end of Bottle Alley, opposite Warrior Square.

It was painted by Master Skosh and commissioned by Justine and Jeremy of beachside coffee outlet Barista and Shack. Master Skosh is well known for his local murals, which include paintings on the old Debenhams building in Hastings town centre.

Pictures by Marie Richardson.

