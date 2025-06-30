Seals feature in new Hastings seafront mural

The seals live under the cliffs between Rock-a-Nore and Fairlight and are often spotted in the sea or on the beach. Now they feature in the new painting on a building at the end of Bottle Alley, opposite Warrior Square.
It was painted by Master Skosh and commissioned by Justine and Jeremy of beachside coffee outlet Barista and Shack. Master Skosh is well known for his local murals, which include paintings on the old Debenhams building in Hastings town centre.
Pictures by Marie Richardson.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.