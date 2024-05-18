Seaside awards for beaches in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis
East Beach in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton’s Coastguards Beach have both retained their seaside awards, accolades given in recognition of the quality of the coastal area, but not the bathing water itself, which is the responsibility of Southern Water.
Arun District Council, which organises the day to day running of both sites, has welcomed the good news.
Praising the dedication of everyone involved in maintaining the beaches, Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said:
“It’s fantastic news that these two Arun beaches have again been recognised in the Seaside Awards. The flag is a symbol of quality that reassures visitors that they are guaranteed to find a clean, safe, attractive and well-managed coastal area with good facilities.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved in maintaining our beaches to such a high standard, including our beach patrol and other council teams who work tirelessly to keep our seafront operating smoothly. I’d also like to say a massive thank you to our wonderful volunteers and residents who give up their spare time to help keep our seafronts clean with litter picks and other events.
“Winning this award proves that we are ‘doing our bit’ as a local authority to keep our beaches in great condition. We will continue to work with Southern Water to tackle issues with bathing water quality and pollution and keep up the pressure to see improvements.”
Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE added: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.
“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”
The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.