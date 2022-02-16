SECAmb medical director receives Queen’s Ambulance Medal

Dr Fionna Moore, the medical director for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb), was presented with her medal by HRH The Princess Royal yesterday (February 15).

The event took place at an investiture at Windsor Castle. Fiona was named as a recipient in last summer’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fionna said, “I was humbled and delighted to receive my medal from HRH The Princess Royal. I will wear it with pride and in recognition of everyone in the ambulance service who works so hard to serve their communities.”

Dr Fionna Moore, the medical director for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, was presented with her medal by HRH The Princess RoyalSUS-180106-135310001

Fionna is one of the UK’s longest-serving Emergency Medicine Consultants and has contributed to significant changes in UK pre-hospital practice over the last three decades.

She has enjoyed a distinguished and lengthy career in the ambulance service spanning more than 20 years. She was one of just six recipients to receive the medal in last year’s announcement.

Throughout her time at SECAmb, Fionna has also served as the Trust’s chief executive and was previously medical director and chief executive at London Ambulance Service.

At SECAmb she has overseen work to raise clinical standards, and has also been involved in developing specialist paramedic roles in critical care. She is also a listed author in more than 30 academic studies.

SECAmb chief executive Philip Astle said, “I am delighted Fionna has received this recognition. She is held in the very highest regard among our staff and the wider ambulance service, both nationally and internationally.