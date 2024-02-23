BREAKING

Second anniversary of full-scale invasion to Ukraine local events schedule

This Saturday, February 24, will mark second anniversary of full-scale invasion to Ukraine. Since 2022 under Homes for Ukraine scheme, around 800 Ukrainian refugees came to West Sussex County. To mark this date local organizations and charities that support Ukraine and Ukrainians in cooperation with councils organized a range of events. Your participation and solidarity will be much appreciated.
By Yaroslava MatvieienkoContributor
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
In Worthing

Worthing Tabernacle, 64 Chapel Rd, Worthing, BN11 1BN from 10.15 to 10.45am. Quiet prayer for all those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. There will be candles to light should you wish to pray for a particular person. The session will close with a united prayer for peace.

Organized by Worthing 4 Refugees

Worthing town hall
Worthing town hall
The War Memorial, Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1HA from 10.50 to 11.30am. No one and nothing are forgotten. A prayer, a short speech, a moment of silence and the laying of flowers.

Organized by Worthing Ukrainians Friends Network

In Shoreham

Shoreham War Memorial, Church Street, BN43 5DQ from 9.00am to 12.00pm. ‘Thank you Flower’ and Ukrainian Living Library: ‘readers’ can read ‘human books’ that share their stories.

Organized by Adur Ukraine Support Association

In Brighton & Hove

Saturday 24 February ‘Candle Vigil for Ukraine’. The vigil will start with a gathering in front of Palace Pier at 5.00pm followed by a procession to the Angel of Peace statue, and a candle-lighting ceremony at approximately 6.00pm

Sunday 25 February at All Saint’s Church, The Drive, Hove, BN3 3QE from 3.00 to 6.00pm. Exhibitions on reflections of war in photos and kid’s art. ‘Unbreakable, undying’: an audiovisual performance to reflect 10 years of war in Ukraine. Small group discussion.

Organized by Stand for Ukraine

In Horsham

St Mary’s Church, Horsham, RH12 1HE from 11.00am. A special service and a prayer for peace.

In Steyning

Brotherhood Hall, 9 Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3LB throughout the day. Moments of silence & reflection. Laying flowers by candlelight. Celebrating the start of spring by making and burning a scarecrow. Food and drink.

Organized by Steyning Ukrainian Refuge.

