A ‘Secret undersea kelp forest’ in Sussex is set to feature on an episode of the BBC One’s ‘Our Lives’ next month.

The episode, which is due to air on September 8 at 7.30pm, follows Eric Smith, a 73 year old diver from Sussex, and his daughter, Catrine as they work to restore the lush forest decimated by deep sea trawling.

It’s a personal, as well as environmental, quest for Eric, who has watched the area change over his lengthy 63 year diving career, and the episode should feature some stunning footage of the Sussex coast, including shots of sting rays, sea horses and rare eagle sharks.

‘Our Lives’ is in its seventh season and, according to the BBC, is intended to celebrate the life in the UK ‘in all its diversity’, focusing on the lives of ‘remarkable people doing extraordinary things’.