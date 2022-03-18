Worthing deputy mayor and mayoress Richard and Sally Nowak visited Audrey at Guild Care’s Haviland House on her birthday on Wednesday, along with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

Staff at the specialist dementia care home held a party in her honour, with cake and balloons.

Audrey Moore celebrated her 102nd birthday at Haviland House with Worthing deputy mayor and mayoress Richard and Sally Nowak and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman

Eileen Garbutt, health and wellbeing co-ordinator, said: “Audrey is one of the dearest, most polite ladies I’ve ever met. She always looks beautiful, with her hair and make-up done.

“We love hearing her stories about the many adventures she has had with her loving family. She’s very much a treasured member of our Haviland House family, so it was a pleasure to be able to celebrate this special day with her.”

When asked her secret to living a long life, Audrey attributed it to ‘happiness, wine and her people’.

She was born Marjory ‘Audrey’ Dicker to Percy and Olive in Portsmouth on March 16, 1920. She met her husband John ‘Rusty’ Moore at the VE Day celebrations in London. The couple settled in Worthing after having their two daughters, Susan and Jane.

Before moving to Haviland House in 2018, Audrey loved nothing more than walking on Worthing seafront. She also travelled far and wide with her family, including to America, Canada and South Africa, as well luxury cruises to Norway and the Baltic States.

Family and fellow residents joined Audrey to celebrate her birthday and members of the charity’s Ashdown Club for children with learning disabilities presented her with a card they made specially.

