Security guard punched teenage boy in the testicles before falsely detaining him in Chichester Superdrug, court hears

Superdrug, in Chichester.

A security guard punched a boy in the testicles before falsely detaining him and a friend in a Superdrug store, Portsmouth Crown Court has heard.

Rangers Jake De-Geus, 30, from Chichester, and Edwin Hirst, 40, from Fareham, are both accused of the false imprisonment of two teenagers during an incident at the Chichester store on March 22 last year.

Both defendants, contracted to work for the Chichester BID are also accused of assaulting a teenager – and Hirst is accused of assaulting a second boy.

Prosecutor Paul Fairley told the court that the two boys were looking to buy shampoo with another friend when the private security guards started following them, and started ‘messing around’ to ‘get a rise’ out of the rangers, including by putting a bottle in someone’s pocket.

The court heard that De-Geus headbutted one of the teenagers and, along with Hirst, used unjustified force to detain the complainants. Hirst is also accused of punching one of the complainants in the testicles.

"It’s accepted by the two defendants that they decided to follow (the complainants), staying very close to them, making sure that they weren’t doing anything or stealing anything,” Mr Fairley said.

“There was an almighty struggle, stock was knocked from the shelves as (the complainant) was swung by Mr De-Geus into the stand. Other members of staff came to see what the commotion was.”

The court heard that the other teenager “tried to pull the other security guard off and got a punch to the testicles for his trouble by Mr Hirst”.

Mr Fairley added that the two security guards claim to have had a legal right to detain the teenagers, similar to a citizen’s right to arrest someone for acting illegally, and that De-Geus claimed one of the complainants ‘squared up’ to and headbutted him during the commotion. The trial takes place after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

The defendants deny the charges and the trial is ongoing.