​See 12 pictures from Arundel Castle's Easter Medieval Festival enjoyed by thousands of visitors

​Arundel Castle invited visitors to step back in time to 1216 and experience the joy of history at its Easter Medieval Festival from Good Friday to Easter Sunday, recreating the gathering of King John and his loyal followers as they put down a rebellion and fended off a potential invasion from France.

Set within a large, tented encampment on the lower lawns of the castle, the three-day event offered a plethora of activities to immerse visitors of all ages in the medieval world. They could experience the thrill of axe throwing and archery, get creative in the craft tent and witness combat, archery and falconry demonstrations. Children even had the opportunity to take part in battles, making it a fun and interactive experience for the whole family.

There were demonstrations in the encampment of pewter casting, forging, cooking, leather work, and more, live music from medieval musicians Myal and Peg, and fire-eating performances from Whatapalaver, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Andrew Lewis, castle manager, said: "This was the first event of the castle’s 2023 programme and it was lovely to kick off the season with such a weekend of fun. We welcomed thousands of visitors over the weekend and we hope everyone enjoyed their trip back in history to the medieval world.”

Arundel Castle will be hosting another Medieval Festival over the end of May bank holiday weekend, from Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29. With similar interactive fun and educational experiences, the May festival will be themed around Arundel Castle's 15th-century Wars of the Roses. It will bring to life a turbulent period in England's history when King Edward IV, Duke of York, faced a rebellion from the supporters of the former King, Henry VI, Duke of Lancaster.

