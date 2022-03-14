Chairman Jim Gray said: “As the weather had been uncertain, the club was pleased the high winds, torrential rain and hard frost had not had the impact on the quality and number of entries received. This resulted in 125 entries and the judge was really impressed with the standard and variety of blooms and plants on show, indicating that it was always a pleasure to judge the show as the exhibits were always first class.”

Some time was spent on deciding the best in show before Jeff Horsnell was awarded the prize for his magnificent orchid. Other cup winners were Diane Dumbleton for most points in daffodils and most points in show, Liz Green for her outstanding flower arrangement and Jurg Klemenz for the best vase of garden flowers.

Homecraft consisted of jam, chutney and sweet and savoury baking, with Marian Patterson gaining the most points in this section. All in all, around 36 members were awarded prizes on the day.

Monthly meetings are held in Ferring Village Hall on the first Thursday of the month. The next big event is the plant sale on Saturday, May 14, in the Village Hall at 10am.

Also in the news: Shoreham war hero who was interviewed on BBC documentary dies aged 106

1. Jeff Horsnell was awarded the Adeline Gilligan Trophy for best in show for his magnificent orchid Photo: Gary Hicks Photo Sales

2. Diane Dumbleton was awarded the Terry Clough Cup for most points in the daffodils classes, as well as the Spring Cup for most points in show Photo: Gary Hicks Photo Sales

3. Jurg Klemenz was awarded the Malcolm Ford Trophy as the first prize winner for vase of garden flowers Photo: Gary Hicks Photo Sales

4. Ferring Gardening Club spring show was held at the Village Hall on Saturday, March 12, featuring 40 classes Photo: Gary Hicks Photo Sales