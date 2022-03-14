Chairman Jim Gray said: “As the weather had been uncertain, the club was pleased the high winds, torrential rain and hard frost had not had the impact on the quality and number of entries received. This resulted in 125 entries and the judge was really impressed with the standard and variety of blooms and plants on show, indicating that it was always a pleasure to judge the show as the exhibits were always first class.”
Some time was spent on deciding the best in show before Jeff Horsnell was awarded the prize for his magnificent orchid. Other cup winners were Diane Dumbleton for most points in daffodils and most points in show, Liz Green for her outstanding flower arrangement and Jurg Klemenz for the best vase of garden flowers.
Homecraft consisted of jam, chutney and sweet and savoury baking, with Marian Patterson gaining the most points in this section. All in all, around 36 members were awarded prizes on the day.
Monthly meetings are held in Ferring Village Hall on the first Thursday of the month. The next big event is the plant sale on Saturday, May 14, in the Village Hall at 10am.
Also in the news: Shoreham war hero who was interviewed on BBC documentary dies aged 106
Woman who moved to Worthing in her 40s for the sake of her health has celebrated her 100th birthday, having suffered chronic asthma as a child
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK