Veterans and uniformed groups paraded through Littlehampton as part of Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, launching an action-packed free day of displays and entertainment showing support to the Armed Forces community.

The parade route started at Arun Parade and continued along South Terrace to East Green, where, all through Saturday, there was a huge number of attractions, including The Moto Stunts International Display Group, The Band and Bugles of the Rifles, Pitts Special Aerial Display, the Cadets Massed Band, Armoured Vehicle Display, RAFA 381 Bognor Regis Choir, Rose and Thistle Pipe Band, The Silhouette Show, Parade and Service and the Army Cadets KITCAR Display.

Littlehampton mayor Freddie Tandy, who took part in the parade, said: "A huge thank you to everyone who made Littlehampton's Armed Forces Day 2023 a massive success, including the town council staff, all our contractors, all the stallholders and performers in the arena, to Harbour Park for the support and sponsorship, and of course everybody who came down to the Green and enjoyed the day!"

The only disappointment was the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Spitfire display being cancelled due to the RAF temporarily pausing flying to investigate a fault on a Merlin engine. The RAF explained: "Several of our aircraft are powered by the Merlin and as a result, these historic aircraft will be unable to support Armed Forces Day events around the country as we would have liked. This is hugely disappointing for us and to all those who love to see these iconic aircraft, however safety remains our paramount concern."

1 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 The Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade on June 24, 2023, with veterans and uniformed groups Photo: S Robards SR2306261

2 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 The Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade on June 24, 2023, with veterans and uniformed groups Photo: S Robards SR2306261

3 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 The Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade on June 24, 2023, with veterans and uniformed groups Photo: S Robards SR2306261

4 . Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2023 The Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade on June 24, 2023, with veterans and uniformed groups Photo: S Robards SR2306261