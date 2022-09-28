See 28 pictures from Green Dream Festival 2022 as Worthing looks to the future

“It’s an absolute privilege to be back for our 6th annual Green Dreams Festival as part of Big Green week,” said Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman, who opened the programme by introducing the Broadwater Community Choir. Community and its future were the key words for councillor John Turley and the Big Listening Project, which ran a busy stall asking ‘what do people want to see for Worthing which will make it a better town over the next ten years?’.

These concerns were reflected by an array of exhibitors behind the food stands. Among them were Adur and Worthing Food Partnership, which runs networks of food banks for struggling families, and ecologically-minded groups promoting things like foraging and composting. Environmental and climate matters were represented by organisations such as Green Tides and Sussex Green Living, with its mobile roadshow travelling from Billingshurst to promote the virtues of recycling and repair over waste and squander. Nature’s champions included the RSPB and Sussex Dolphin Project, which aims to protect these beautiful sea mammals along our coast.

Visitors included explorers like Tina, a local medical professional, and her family. She said: “It’s good to come down see what’s going on in the community and local initiatives.” For others it was all about the future. "I like it because it’s trying to encourage new generations to protect our future and environment,” enthused Conchi from Spain. As the crowds went away, they could reflect on things learned, actions to take and opportunities to volunteer. But the last word goes to Riannon, who attended with her partner, their children and their nanna. She said: “It’s lovely, very family friendly, welcoming and chilled.”

