Mid Sussex families are invited to visit a spectacular Christmas display at a home in Burgess Hill.

Sue and John Price have spent just over a month decorating their house in St Peter’s Road to raise money for Court Meadow Group Riding for the Disabled (RDA). Visit www.courtmeadow-rda.org.uk.

Sue told The Middy: “We do our lights every year for a local charity.”

She said they have 65 sets of lights this year and John estimates there are between 60,000 and 70,000 lights on the house. The display might ‘evolve’ throughout December too.

Sue continued: “We probably add at least half a dozen new sets of lights every year, if not more. This year I’ve got woodland animals, which I haven’t done in the past, and different lights on the tree.”

This is the 30th year the couple have put up a Christmas display but their ‘over-the-top’ fundraising version of it started during the Covid pandemic.

Sue said: “The lights will be open for all of December, right up until Twelfth Night because I’m a traditionalist.”

People can donate at the display’s collection box and there is a QR code too. Sue said: “Everybody’s welcome on the driveway. If they want to knock on the door and ask for any information that's absolutely fine and photographs can be taken. Do come on the driveway because we have laser lights, which you can only see when you’re standing on top of them.”

Sue said she is a volunteer for Court Meadow Group RDA. She said: “The enjoyment that the children get out of it is wonderful. You see a child turn up there and they’re really nervous and don’t want to get near the horse. Then they suddenly get the courage to touch them. Then we get them on their backs and they relax down completely and become totally different children.”

She added: “We always want volunteers. You don’t have to be horsey minded. You’ve just got to love children and see the delight on their faces.”

The group, which has been running for 47 years, is funded entirely by donations and is organised by volunteers. It supplies all the riding equipment kids need and is completely free to all children with special needs from ages three to 19. Parents can make a donation if they like. The group is at Tremaines Riding Stables, Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes, and four riding sessions take place on Thursday mornings.