Today, the Environment Agency said: “The Cuckmere River is still very high, but now slowly falling. Flooding will continue to affect The Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel, North Street , Willows Car Park and River Lane. The Cuckmere and Bull Rivers through Hellingly are still higher than normal, but significantly lower than Thursday's peak.

"A dry day is forecast for Friday, but minor flood impacts will continue to affect gardens of properties on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly until Saturday. In Alfriston river levels could remain above average until next week. Some rain is forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. At the moment less than 10mm is expected Saturday, but 25mm of rain forecast for Sunday, which could cause some further flooding."