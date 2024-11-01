Jade Moore sent in a picture from Ontario Gardens, where they were all set for a great evening. Ron Carney sent in a video from Galsworthy Close and said: "We had an amazing night." Lisa Jordan sent in a fun picture of Ozzy Osbourne, a black cat dressed as a bat.
We enjoyed seeing all your costumes and pumpkin carving, thank you for sharing.
1. Hallowe'en in Worthing
Diana Ilbanez sent in this picture of her Jedi Photo: Diana Ilbanez
2. Hallowe'en in Worthing
Jade Moore sent in this picture from Ontario Gardens, where they were all set for a great evening. Photo: Jade Moore
3. Hallowe'en in Worthing
Lisa Jordan sent in this fun picture of Ozzy Osbourne, a black cat dressed as a bat. Photo: Lisa Jordan
4. Hallowe'en in Worthing
Ron Carney sent in a video from Galsworthy Close and said: "We had an amazing night." Photo: Ron Carney