See how Hallowe'en was celebrated in Worthing

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 1st Nov 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 15:38 BST
Families had an amazing night celebrating Hallowe’en in Worthing and readers have been sharing their pictures and videos with the Worthing Herald.

Jade Moore sent in a picture from Ontario Gardens, where they were all set for a great evening. Ron Carney sent in a video from Galsworthy Close and said: "We had an amazing night." Lisa Jordan sent in a fun picture of Ozzy Osbourne, a black cat dressed as a bat.

We enjoyed seeing all your costumes and pumpkin carving, thank you for sharing.

