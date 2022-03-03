World Book Day is a charity with a mission is to give every child and young person a book of their own

World Book Day: See how Littlehampton is celebrating World Book Day

Today is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, with the message for all children ‘you are a reader’. Schools are helping to promote reading for pleasure by holding a dress-up day where pupils are asked to attend as their favourite book character.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:38 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:03 am

World Book Day is a charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. Tokens worth £1 are being handed out and a new line-up of books has been released for 2022, available from booksellers.

Titles available for £1, or in exchange for the book token, include Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith and PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson.

Here is our gallery of pictures from schools across the area.

1. World Book Day 2022

Kirsten Connelly sent in this picture of her six-year-old granddaughter Willow from White Meadows Primary Academy

Photo: User (UGC)

2. World Book Day 2022

This picture of eight-year-old twins Sophia and Olivia from Lyminster Primary School was sent in by Tasha Scott

Photo: User (UGC)

3. World Book Day 2022

Natalie Langrish sent in this picture of five-year-old Nova-Grace and admitted 'this was before she changed her mind and decided to go as Mirabel from Encanto, lol'

Photo: User (UGC)

4. World Book Day 2022

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, at St Catherine's School to donate a bundle of books for the school library

Photo: User (UGC)

