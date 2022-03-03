World Book Day is a charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. Tokens worth £1 are being handed out and a new line-up of books has been released for 2022, available from booksellers.

Titles available for £1, or in exchange for the book token, include Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith and PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson.

Here is our gallery of pictures from schools across the area.

See also: Morrisons donates bundle of books to Littlehampton school

1. World Book Day 2022 Kirsten Connelly sent in this picture of her six-year-old granddaughter Willow from White Meadows Primary Academy Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 2022 This picture of eight-year-old twins Sophia and Olivia from Lyminster Primary School was sent in by Tasha Scott Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 2022 Natalie Langrish sent in this picture of five-year-old Nova-Grace and admitted 'this was before she changed her mind and decided to go as Mirabel from Encanto, lol' Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 2022 Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, at St Catherine's School to donate a bundle of books for the school library Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales