See how Tumble Tots Worthing celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Tumble Tots Worthing hosted a jubilee-themed week to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The Platinum Jubilee sessions at St Matthew's Church saw children posing in crowns and waving the Union Flag.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 6th June 2022, 9:02 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 9:15 am

Alice Liley, Tumble Tots Worthing leader, said: "Children under five should be active for 180 minutes a day and Tumble Tots has been operating for 30 years within Worthing, providing playful 45-minute sessions for children aged six months to five years and actively teaching physical skills for life to gain confidence, strength and balance.”

Queen
