Alice Liley, Tumble Tots Worthing leader, said: "Children under five should be active for 180 minutes a day and Tumble Tots has been operating for 30 years within Worthing, providing playful 45-minute sessions for children aged six months to five years and actively teaching physical skills for life to gain confidence, strength and balance.”
1. Tumble Tots Worthing
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Tumble Tots Worthing
Photo: Tumble Tots Worthing
2. Tumble Tots Worthing
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Tumble Tots Worthing
Photo: Tumble Tots Worthing
3. Tumble Tots Worthing
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Tumble Tots Worthing
Photo: Tumble Tots Worthing
4. Tumble Tots Worthing
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Tumble Tots Worthing
Photo: Tumble Tots Worthing