A Mixed Martial Arts in gym in Chichester opened its doors to the public for the first time on Saturday (April 1).

Featuring a full-size, UFC-style cage, kickboxing bags, a lounge area, a small shop and significant mat space, Mad Hatters Asylum is an MMA playground and potentially one of the best-equipped gyms in the UK. Regular classes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, Muay Thai, animal flow and yoga mean the gym will be busy, week-round, with plenty for new members to try out.

Now based in Unit 4 on the Terminus Industrial Centre, Leigh Road, the gym and its staff have been through a tumultuous five years, moving from their original home in the now-closed Grit gym, to another unit on Terminus Road, and then to a small space in Shopwhyke, head coach Jack Magee hopes the significantly larger new facility will give his talented team room to grow.

For him, Saturday was all about showing off the new gym in all its glory, giving members of the public a chance to see what the ‘Mad Hatters’ can do. “It was really exciting, we had everyone come down and ran a few demos on what it is we do. We expected everyone to get active, jump on the mats and try it out. It was all about showing off the vibe we’ve got here – there’s a nice lounge, an open reception area, and a huge mat space. There’s a really chilled vibe here and I think people will have a lot of fun.

"Ever since we started, we’ve wanted to build a base for people to come and train, where you’re not restricted by smaller areas or a lack of space. There’s a social element to the sport as well, and that’s why we built the lounge area, because we want people to relax after training and carry on with that social aspect you get from Jiu Jitsu.”

For Mr Magee’s long-time students and training partners, the new gym is the culmination of his decades long commitment to combat sports.

"This whole thing is twenty years of hard work from Jack. He’s done everything you can in the sport. He’s been a student – we all always are – he’s been a champion, and now he’s putting his time into coaching, and giving back to all of us,” said student and close friend James Mardell.

Adam Gunning, who has trained at Mad Hatters for almost ten years, added: “Jack and the team have kept me here. Like any Jiu Jitsu team, you become more of a family as time goes on, the rounds here have always been solid, the competitors are strong. It doesn’t really what you’re trying to find at Mad Hatters, it’s here – whether you’re a hardened competitor or a raw beginner.”

To find out more about Mad Hatters Asylum, visit www.madhattersasylum.com

1 . Mad Hatters Asylum grand opening Mad Hatters Asylum in Chichester Photo: Josh Golds Photography

2 . Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Jack Magee demonstrates an armbar on Adam Gunning. Photo: Josh Golds Photography

3 . Mixed Martial Arts Head coach Jack Magee talks his students through a grappling position Photo: Josh Golds Photography

4 . One of the best-equipped MMA gyms in the UK Staff say the social aspect of Jiu-Jitsu is a big part of the sport. Photo: Josh Golds Photography