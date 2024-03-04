See pictures of new St Leonards homes as development of 151 houses and supermarket on Ashdown House site takes shape

Work is currently under way at the site in Harrow Lane, with construction of the homes expected to be complete at the end of this year.

Demolition of Ashdown House, which was formerly used by the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) and other businesses, started in January last year and was completed by June.

Plans for the mixed use development scheme on land between Sedlescombe Road North and Harrow Lane were given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council in January 2022.

The site is to be redeveloped to include 151 new homes, a community centre and a new Aldi supermarket building.

Developers said 17 of the 151 homes will be affordable rented housing provided by The Hyde Group.

Plans for the new Aldi store were announced in September 2021 as part of the redevelopment, with up to 50 jobs are expected to be created as a result.

Development company Danescroft first submitted plans for the development of Ashdown House at the end of 2020.

In October 2022, Danescroft sold the land to Maidstone-based construction company, Chartway Group.

Construction of the houses is expected to start from August onwards, with an anticipated completion by the end of 2024.

Harrow Lane development of 151 new homes and an Aldi supermarket on the land where Ashdown House once stood. Photos taken on March 4 2024.

