The life of photographer Marilyn Stafford was marked in her home town with a vibrant celebratory procession. She had lived in Shoreham for 20 years and her work was honoured in a recent retrospective at the Brighton Museum.

Marilyn, who captured Edith Piaf, Indira Gandhi, Rudolf Nureyev and Albert Einstein among her subjects, died on January 2 at the age of 97. Daughter Lina Clerke asked photographer Wayne Pilling to capture the scenes in Shoreham on Wednesday, January 11, as the town honoured one of the world's greatest celebrity photographers, and he has today kindly shared some of his pictures with SussexWorld.

Lina said: "A wooden funeral bier was pulled through the streets by her loved ones, musicians came together to play New Orleans Blues and other songs. Stories were shared and people danced in the sunshine. Passers by were amazed to see such a different sort of funeral, and people celebrating."

The sun burst forth to allow a unique and colourful funeral procession along Shoreham High Street. To read about Marilyn's life, see Mourning the Sussex photographer who captured Piaf, Indira Gandhi, Nureyev and Einstein

1 . Marilyn Stafford celebratory procession Musicians led the vibrant celebratory procession through Shoreham to honour photographer Marilyn Stafford Photo: WAYNE A PILLING Photo Sales

