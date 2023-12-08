See some of the best Christmas jumpers in Worthing for Christmas Jumper Day
We asked Herald readers to share their favourite Christmas jumpers to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day in Worthing.
We we thrilled with the fine examples, including Angel Hornsby’s son in his marvellous Christmas waistcoat. Angel said: "Not a jumper but this was my son today!" Another favourite came from Janine McGinn, who really made us smile with a jumper reading 'Santa's Favourite Oven Cleaner'. She said: "My Hubby. He loves a Xmas jumper, was over the moon to receive this. He’s super busy right now as you can imagine – you can’t cook a turkey in a dirty oven you know!?!"
1 / 2