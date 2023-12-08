See some of the best Christmas jumpers in Worthing for Christmas Jumper Day

BREAKING

We asked Herald readers to share their favourite Christmas jumpers to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day in Worthing.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 09:50 GMT

We we thrilled with the fine examples, including Angel Hornsby’s son in his marvellous Christmas waistcoat. Angel said: "Not a jumper but this was my son today!" Another favourite came from Janine McGinn, who really made us smile with a jumper reading 'Santa's Favourite Oven Cleaner'. She said: "My Hubby. He loves a Xmas jumper, was over the moon to receive this. He’s super busy right now as you can imagine – you can’t cook a turkey in a dirty oven you know!?!"

