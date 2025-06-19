See the incredible Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025 celebrating the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year

Thousands of visitors flock to the Cathedral of Our Lady and St Philip Howard Arundel over two days to view the beautiful full carpet of flowers in celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi.

The Catholic Jubilee happens every 25 years and the theme for 2025 is Pilgrims of Hope. Pope Francis invited Catholics to renew hope and discover a vision that can 'restore access to the fruits of the earth to everyone'.

Arundel Cathedral has been designated as a special place of pilgrimage, where Holy Year Indulgences can be gained. Contact Arundel Cathedral Office for more details on arranging a visit.

For more than 140 years, Arundel Cathedral has celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi with a magnificent festival of flowers, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral and a procession of the Blessed Sacrament from the Cathedral to the courtyard of Arundel Castle, where Benediction is given.

Visitors were able to watch the carpet being laid on Tuesday, June 17, and the full carpet was open to public view on June 18 and 19, finishing with Solemn Mass to celebrate Corpus Christi.

After this Solemn Mass there is a procession down the floral aisle and out through the streets of Arundel to Arundel Castle quadrangle, where the procession ends with a Benediction, or blessing.

Arundel Cathedral has marked the feast of Corpus Christi with a festival of flowers for more than 140 years. The tradition was first introduced by Henry Fitzalan-Howard, the 15th Duke of Norfolk, who visited the village of Sutri near Rome in 1877 and saw the streets painstakingly carpeted in greenery for the celebration of a saint’s feast day.

As a result, he decided to introduce the beautiful custom to Arundel, with Arundel Estate workers initially given the task of creating the intricate design. More recently, the carpet has been created by a large number of dedicated volunteers, the majority of whom are parishioners from Arundel and surrounding Catholic church communities.

1 . Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025 The Catholic Church's Jubilee Year is reflected in the world-famous Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025, an incredible 90ft-long display featuring more than 10,000 flowers and greenery that were put together in just one day Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025 The Catholic Church's Jubilee Year is reflected in the world-famous Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025, an incredible 90ft-long display featuring more than 10,000 flowers and greenery that were put together in just one day Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025 The Catholic Church's Jubilee Year is reflected in the world-famous Arundel Carpet of Flowers 2025, an incredible 90ft-long display featuring more than 10,000 flowers and greenery that were put together in just one day Photo: Elaine Hammond