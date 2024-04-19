The pigeons – nestlings aged between four and 10 days old – are now being hand reared.

The 21 birds were taken in by the team at RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre, in Hastings, after their nests were accidentally disturbed during a house clearance on Monday (April 15).

Jess O’Doherty, Mallydams wildlife supervisor, said: “The wild pigeons were living on and in the roof of a house that was being cleared. The workmen contacted us for advice when they realised they’d accidentally disturbed some of the nests.

“We advised them to carefully catch and box up the birds, splitting the younger ones from the older ones so that the babies wouldn’t get trampled by the older birds while they were being transported.

“Sadly, one bird had to be put to sleep by vets due to welfare concerns but the rest are doing really well. We’re crop feeding the birds five to six times a day, depending on their size, but it’ll be a few weeks until they’re fully independent.

“Hopefully in around a month they’ll be able to venture out into an aviary where they can build up their strength, work on their flying skills and generally prepare for release.”

The centre said the birds, which were rescued after being disturbed during the house clearance in Broadstairs, Kent, will remain in RSPCA care until they are old enough or strong enough to be released back into the wild, near where they were found nesting.

Jess added: “Bird nests are protected by law and disturbing them can be really damaging for birds and their young so we’d urge everyone to be extra careful if they’re carrying out works on their house during nesting season.”

Peter Smith, Mallydams manager, said: “We’re so lucky to have such a wonderful and diverse population of birds living in England and Wales, and as we all work together to create a kinder world for all animals, there are some really simple steps you can take at home to help wildlife thrive in your garden.

“You could put out fresh water and feed to help birds visiting your garden or even put up a bird box to give them somewhere safe to nest. You can find out more about how to create a wildlife-friendly garden or become a Wildlife Friend online.

“The RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday this year and we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals’ lives and create a better world for all animals. We can all do our bit to help animals, whether it’s taking a sick or injured bird to a vet or wildlife centre for care, whether it’s donating to your local rescue organisation, or whether it’s creating a wildlife haven in your garden.”

1 . Rescued pigeons 1.jpg Some of the rescued baby pigeons Photo: RSPCA

2 . Rescued pigeons 2.jpg The pigeons that were rescued Photo: RSPCA

3 . Rescued pigeons 3.jpg Some of the rescued pigeons Photo: RSPCA