See world’s last seagoing paddle steamer Waverley's amazing and emotional inaugural visit to Shoreham

Amazing, stunning, emotional – the large crowd that stood on Kingston Beach to watch the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer make its inaugural visit to Shoreham was visibly moved by the sight of the Waverley making its way in and out of harbour this morning.

People spread out across the beach and a similar crowd gathered across the water on Shoreham Beach, waiting patiently by the National Coastwatch Shoreham tower and along the harbour arm.

There was much excitement as this was the first time in its long sailing history that Waverley had docked at Shoreham Port. Some in the crowd had travelled on her over the years, as the paddle steam used to visit Worthing regularly until 15 years ago.

Captain Dominic McCall, at the helm of the magnificent paddle steamer, said: "The entire crew and I are eagerly anticipating the South Coast and Isle of Wight sailings. The overwhelming success of our 2022 cruises and the tremendous support we've received from both passengers and local communities fuel our enthusiasm to keep Waverley sailing. We can't wait to share the magic of Waverley with everyone once again."

A mandatory shuttle service carried passengers to the vessel and supporters watched patiently as one after an other offloaded across the harbour. Waverley was half an hour late leaving but a cheer went up as the horns blew and in no time she was out into the open sea and turning west to head towards Worthing.

The cruise, which was sold out, will take passengers to Ryde. Some will disembark to visit the Isle of Wight, some will take a trip on the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, and some will stay on board for an extended cruise through the Solent, taking in the Needles Rocks and Lighthouse, before disemarking at Yarmouth. Return to Shoreham is by coach.

A further cruise is planned on Wednesday, September 20, to Yarmouth, Swanage and the Jurassic Coast. Waverley will sail from Portsmouth but passengers can travel from Worthing on the coach connection. Tickets are available for this cruise by calling 0141 243 2224 or book online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk

Waverley started her epic journey south from her home port of Glasgow on Monday afternoon. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, she rounded Land's End on her way to Southampton for the first cruise on the South Coast and Isle of Wight on Friday, September 1.

For three weeks, Waverley has been offering a variety of cruises, taking people on a journey through time aboard a survivor of the great age of steam. The heart of the ship beckons – the Engine Room, where the sight, sound, and gentle rhythm of a true steamship come to life.

Passengers can witness the telegraph ringing and the engines springing into motion. Through the portholes, the turning of the paddles becomes a mesmerising spectacle, a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era.

The visit to Shoreham was a momentous occasion, with Waverley marking a new chapter in the ship's celebrated history by making her inaugural cruise from Shoreham Port. The paddle steamer will also be celebrating her triumphant return to Ryde after nearly a decade.

1 . Waverley paddle steamer's inaugural visit to Shoreham Amazing, stunning, emotional - the large crowd that stood on Kingston Beach to watch the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer make its inaugural visit to Shoreham was visibly moved by the sight of the Waverley making its way in and out of the harbour on Wednesday, September 13. Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance

