Selsey builders merchants says goodbye for the last time

Image: Google Maps

A builders merchants in Selsey is set to close its doors for the last time today (April 04).

Huws Gray, on High Street, in Selsey is closing up shop, according to a statement on its website.

The full statement makes clear that the branch will be ‘relocating 13 miles down the road’ to the Portsmouth branch.

"For those of you who aren’t familiar with our Portsmouth branch, it features an easily accessible, well-stocked yard, landscaping display, Plant and Tool Hire service plus a kitchen and bathroom showroom,” it says. “Our delivery service covers all of the Selsey area, meaning that we can continue to provide deliveries wherever and whenever you need them.”

Huws Gray has been approached for further comment.