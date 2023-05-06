The coastguard team were paged to reports of possible ordnance on Medmerry Beach where the items reported were located. A further search of the area was carried out and a larger piece was also found.

Photos were taken and sent to E.O.D (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) and a cordon was put in place.

Once E.O.D arrived on scene a controlled explosion was safely carried out, with one of the items still being highly explosive, leaving a very large crater in the sand/clay.

Selsey Coastguard defused explosive ordinance at Medmerry Beach on Wednesday, May 2.

The coastguard reminded residents that the beach has many dangers including unexploded ordnance.

A spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard said: “Ordnance comes in all different shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach in the past has been found to still be highly explosive.

“If you come across any ordnance or something you're not sure about please don't touch it and call the Coastguard straight away on 999.”

