Selsey coastguard rescue stranded Spaniel

A Spaniel in distress named ‘Hendrix’ who was stuck on a mud bank in Pagham was saved by members of the Selsey Coastguard.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST

The coastguard team were called out at 8.58am on Tuesday, August 8 to reports of the pooch in peril in Pagham.

Hendrix had jumped into Pagham Harbour, by the wall in Pagham, and couldn't swim back, and was stuck on a mud bank leading to members of the coastguard to immediately initiate a water rescue.

The team carried out a water rescue with Coastguard Water Rescue Raft as well as being armed with dog treats and were able to reach the dog.

Upon reaching Hendrix, the coastguard was greeted by the spaniel who was very happy to see them as well as being reunited with his thankful owners.

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

