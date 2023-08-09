The coastguard team were called out at 8.58am on Tuesday, August 8 to reports of the pooch in peril in Pagham.
Hendrix had jumped into Pagham Harbour, by the wall in Pagham, and couldn't swim back, and was stuck on a mud bank leading to members of the coastguard to immediately initiate a water rescue.
The team carried out a water rescue with Coastguard Water Rescue Raft as well as being armed with dog treats and were able to reach the dog.
Upon reaching Hendrix, the coastguard was greeted by the spaniel who was very happy to see them as well as being reunited with his thankful owners.
