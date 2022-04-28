Selsey group provide vital Ukrainian aid

The Lifeline Group before a trip to donate good for Ukraine. SUS-220428-111304001

Selsey volunteers ‘The Lifeline Group’ have been sending vital donated aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The group have already sent supplies to Poland and Romania via other routes and just recently we took a van full of supplies to a Polish Member of Parliament who has the ability to target those sheltering underground in Ukraine.

Steve Denne, a member of the Lifeline Group sending aid to Ukraine: “It all started about six weeks ago now after I was a co driver for a trip to Ukraine with the supplies and when I came back I was introduced to another girl who was collecting goods for Ukraine via other organisations.

“So what we did was come together to try and organise it ourselves and we managed to get a group of six volunteers down here collecting from places like Asda and other supermarkets.

“They bring all the gear to my house and pack it here and then we hire a van and take it all to Ukraine.

“We’ve had a couple of van loads of goods filled up and last week we took about 250 boxes of things anything from dog food to tourniquets, basically anything that comes along really.

“We’ve come in contact with a priest in Selsey, Father Max, who is actually Ukrainian, and what he did was put us in touch with a Polish memeber of Parliament and she has the ability to take supplies and get them right inside Ukraine to where people are sheltering inside bunkers so we know it’s going to the right place.

“What we’re trying to do is raise our profile a bit as its a pure Selsey thing as we’re all Selsey residents and all done off our own back.

“We’ve got a justgiving fund and other residents have kindly put money into to allow us to do it.

“The whole thing is evolving quite quickly as we’ve also got involved with the charity Selsey Community Forum as well.”

Through the use of charitable donations the group is already planning a further trip to Poland and are planning to continue to do so if the funds keep allowing them to do so.