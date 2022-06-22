Selsey Kite Festival: In Pictures

Visitors will be able to see spectacular kite flying displays of all kinds, LED kites lighting the night sky and be able to get top tips on how to fly your kite.

Graham Lewis, Commercial Director at Cove UK, said: "We were eagerly anticipating the Seal Bay Kite Festival and it surpassed even our expectations.

"We had a wonderful response from our guests and this was supplemented by the many local people from around the area who came along across the weekend.

"There were too many highlights to just pick out a single moment but the giant kites were a sight to behold and the LED kites were also a wonderful spectacle.

"It was great to see peoplegetting involved in the activities and learning a thing or two from some experts.

"Our thanks go to Bognor Regis Kite Fliers for their help in making the festival such a great occasion.”

