At 5pm on Tuesday, November 1 the UK Coastguards requested the immediate launch of the Selsey all-weather lifeboat (ALB), after receiving reports of a person in the sea off Bognor Regis sea front.The ALB launched at 5.10pm and made best speed to the area around the Pier.As the ALB arrived on scene at 5.22pm, the Coastguards received a call from the Ambulance service that the person was out of the water.