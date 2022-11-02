Selsey RNLI launched to save person in the water at Bognor Regis
Lifeboat crews from Selsey’s RNLI were called to save a person in the water in Bognor Regis.
At 5pm on Tuesday, November 1 the UK Coastguards requested the immediate launch of the Selsey all-weather lifeboat (ALB), after receiving reports of a person in the sea off Bognor Regis sea front.The ALB launched at 5.10pm and made best speed to the area around the Pier.As the ALB arrived on scene at 5.22pm, the Coastguards received a call from the Ambulance service that the person was out of the water.
The weather and sea conditions at the time of the rescue was rough for the sea crews due to the heavy rain and windfall battering the south coast due to Storm Claudio.Littlehampton and Selsey Coastguards Rescue Teams (CRT) were also tasked to the incident and the lifeboat was requested to stand by until the teams arrived to confirm the person was safe.