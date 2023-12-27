Selsey RNLI 'praises' local boy for charity challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Jones from Midhurst said: “I’m walking 200 miles from the 12th of December to the third of March. I’m doing it because I like going to our closest RNLI in Selsey. I love seeing the boats. My Great Granny won a writing competition with the RNLI in 1936, so it means a lot to me. I’ve been going for three years and really love it there.”
Max Gilligan, a press officers for Selsey RNLI said: “Nathan is well known to the team at Selsey RNLI and we at Selsey lifeboat station wish him well with the walk and the fundraising day at his school which the station visits team are attending.
"It is always nice to get young people involved in fundraising and the possibility of a future lifeboat crew member. We look forward to meeting him on the 3rd of March 2024 when he will be completing his walk at the station.”
There are set to be several walks that people can partake in and join in with Nathan’s challenge. The first one was a two-and-a-half-mile festive walk around Midhurst. It took place on Sunday, December 17. People taking part got a mince pie as well as a hot chocolate.
You can access Nathan’s JustGiving link here, to donate to the cause. At the time of writing, the target of £750 has been reached, with £777 given.