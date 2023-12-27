Selsey RNLI 'praises' local boy for charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Jones from Midhurst said: “I’m walking 200 miles from the 12th of December to the third of March. I’m doing it because I like going to our closest RNLI in Selsey. I love seeing the boats. My Great Granny won a writing competition with the RNLI in 1936, so it means a lot to me. I’ve been going for three years and really love it there.”

Max Gilligan, a press officers for Selsey RNLI said: “Nathan is well known to the team at Selsey RNLI and we at Selsey lifeboat station wish him well with the walk and the fundraising day at his school which the station visits team are attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is always nice to get young people involved in fundraising and the possibility of a future lifeboat crew member. We look forward to meeting him on the 3rd of March 2024 when he will be completing his walk at the station.”

Nathan, pictured at the Selsey RNLI centre.

There are set to be several walks that people can partake in and join in with Nathan’s challenge. The first one was a two-and-a-half-mile festive walk around Midhurst. It took place on Sunday, December 17. People taking part got a mince pie as well as a hot chocolate.