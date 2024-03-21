Selsey RNLI station welcomes fundraiser running to all 28 stations in the south east
Emma, who has to fit all of her training around a running her own business and raising her children, was greeted by the station LOM ,Coxswain, and other crew members when she jogged in on Friday, March 15.
It was just one stop on a journey which is set to take her from Teddington, to the Thames, to the RNLI HQ at Poole, as the lifeguarding charity celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.
She’s raising money online, and hopes her journey will raise awareness of the RNLI’s life-saving work, giving her a chance to meet some of the amazing volunteers who keep our coasts safe. Writing on her fundraising page, Miss Kirwin said: “Living by the sea for 16 years as a family we often visit our local RNLI station in Littlehampton and every time we go I'm inspired by the kindness, commitment and dedication they provide and feel great admiration for the volunteers. As a keen runner I've been setting myself crazy running goals, and have decided to set myself a RNLI themed goal.
"As a charity, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution depends on our donations so it can continue saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe at sea.”
The challenge kicked off in August last year, and should culminate with Emma’s attempt at the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21.