Selsey school pupils plant tree at Seal Bay Resirt for Queen’s Jubilee

Cove UK has celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by hosting an official tree planting ceremony at its Seal Bay Resort in Selsey, West Sussex. SUS-220425-163615001

A group of school pupils from Medmerry Primary School in Selsey were invited by Cove UK to plant up to 70 trees in the grounds of its holiday resort as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Danny Kaye, Cove UK’s Resort Director, led the group of pupils to plant one tree for each year of Her Majesty’s reign.

The trees that were planted included Rowan and Birch which are both native to the surrounding area were sourced from local plant nursery, Tawny Nurseries.

Danny Kaye said: “It has been great to get the children of Medmerry Primary School involved with this project, and we’d like to say a big well done to all who took part.

“This will create a green legacy of its own at our resort – which our guests, staff and wider community will enjoy for years to come. This is a perfect initiative to do something positive for the environment as well as adding a beautiful feature, and memory, to our outdoor space at Seal Bay Resort.”

Helen Wattam, Assistant Head at Medmerry Primary School, said: “I am very proud that our school was able to contribute to this lovely community event to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Our pupils embraced the tree planting – it was great to see their enthusiasm and commemorate such an important occasion.

“We really enjoyed our visit to the resort and would like to thank the team at Cove UK for inviting us to be part of such a special event.”

The tree planting took place at Cove UK’s Seal Bay Resort on Thursday 21 April, which was the Queen’s 96th birthday.

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative invites people all over the UK – from schools, local businesses, community groups, universities and corporate organisations – to ‘plant a tree for the jubilee’.

It will create a network of individual trees, avenues, copses and whole woodlands in honour of the Queen’s service and legacy.