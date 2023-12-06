Selsey Shantymen sing for their supper!

The Selsey Shantymen, through music, uplift both culture and community. Recently, they donated £500 to Chichester District Foodbank, matched by Lloyds Banking Group, doubling the impact to £1000.

The Selsey Shantymen have really lived up to their principle of raising money for charity to help others.

By singing traditional Sea Shanties and songs of the sea the Selsey Shantymen have been able to contribute to the feeding of the local community with a donation to the local Foodbank from the group’s own funds of £500, which has matched by Lloyds Banking Group, through their employee charity scheme bringing the total to £1000.

Brian Sullivan, Chairman of the Shantymen said: “It is especially important to consider the welfare of others as the coldest months of the year hit and we feel passionately about this cause.”

The recent Selsey Shantymen Annual General Meeting saw a unanimous vote of all 15 members to donate from the club’s funds to help the residents of Selsey and the local area who need help of support from the Chichester District Foodbank.

Brian continued: “The support of Selsey Town Council has been a contributing factor too, allowed us to raise the funds for all the charities we support.”

Beyond their charitable contributions, the Shantymen showcase their musical talents at events, private bookings, and bi-weekly performances in front of the RNLI station at Selsey during the summer.

These efforts are dedicated to raising funds for the RNLI, First Responders, and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.