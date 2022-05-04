Selsey’s art trail creators thanked: In Pictures

The recent annual town meeting 2022 has been the first chance for Selsey’s community to publicly thank and celebrate the art and media students’ achievements since the trail was launched in 2021 thanks to a public arts grant.

They are art students, Freya Betteridge, Nicholas Binns, Ruby Moffatt, Emerald Krigsman, Carleigh Barker, Rosie Harris and Megan Masters.

The media students who photographed and filmed the making of the Selsey Seals included Tom Cavanagh, James England, Dan Hancock and Charlie Lewington.

The annual town meeting also championed Chichester College’s accomplished art tutors/artists Christine Tanner and Kasha Sawosko who alongside Pamela Howard OBE nurtured the artist students’ talent.

The art students were also reunited with the members Selsey’s community who unveiled their work back in July last year.

These included Les Hilton of Ginger Signs, Lyn Reeve of the Victory Club, Sammie Harvey of Potters Fish and Dr. Lesley Bromley of the Manhood Wildlife & Heritage Group.

To follow the Seal Art Trail, travellers will use seals as signposts around some of the town’s major landmarks which include The Selsey Centre, leading across the seafront round the Selsey Bill leading to the Sir Patrick Moore and Selsey Dark Skies Seal, eventually culminating at Selsey’s Bug Hotel.

The trail will allow visitors to make discoveries and travel through time and see a whole new side to Selsey as they scan each seal’s QR code.

Every Seal has a unique QR code for travellers to discover more about the Seals’ theme and uncover Selsey’s heritage and wildlife.

1. Ruby Moffatt and Nicolas Binns with Remembrance seal

2. The Remembrance Seal at the East Beach Pond

3. Freya Kate Betteridge and Pamela Howard OBE painting the Pavilion Seal

4. The Pavilion Seal at the Selsey Centre