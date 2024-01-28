Senior dog, 16, 'with a heart of gold', needs a loving retirement home in Sussex

The 16-year-old has been described by his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as being a ‘gentle soul with a heart of gold’ who is bound to bring lots of love to his adopters.

He is hoping to find a relaxing retirement home, where he can relish some peace and quiet in his older age. Somewhere peaceful where he can spend his days pottering about in the garden and then snoozing away on a big cosy bed would be ideal, Dogs Trust said.

Among taking a well-earned nap, Jamie’s most-cherished pastimes include pottering about in the garden, gentle strolls around the park, tucking into a soft chew, and carrying his favourite blanket around.

He also loves to follow his favourite humans around the house to see what they’re getting up to.

Jamie is bound to make a devoted companion to whoever is lucky enough to take him home.

The senior pooch hasn’t had much contact with children, so would be best suited to an adult-only home.

Jamie will also need to be the only pet in his new abode and would prefer quieter walking areas, where he can choose to avoid dogs if he wishes to.

If you’re an understanding person who could offer an elderly dog a second chance and plenty of TLC, then Jamie may just be the for you!

To find out more about Jamie, or any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

