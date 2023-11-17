Serious collision in Flimwell: police appeal for information
A serious road traffic collision took place Hawkhurst Road, Flimwell, last night (November 16) and Sussex Police officers have launched an appeal for information.
Officers are working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident which, they said, took place at about 6pm.
Hawkhurst Road from the junction with the A21 for about half a mile east was closed overnight and into this morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while investigative work takes place.
Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Colchester.