Seven emus from Burgess Hill complete London Marathon to raise funds for school

Seven ‘emus’ from Burgess Hill successfully completed the TCS London Marathon at the weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:54 BST
Tom Brown, the deputy head of Woodlands Meed College, was one of the runners in costume on Sunday, April 21.

The team raised funds for sporting opportunities for children with learning, physical and communication disabilities at the school.

Seven 'emus' raised money for Woodlands Meed College by completing the TCS London Marathon on Sunday, April 21. Photo courtesy of Sportograf via Woodlands MeedSeven 'emus' raised money for Woodlands Meed College by completing the TCS London Marathon on Sunday, April 21. Photo courtesy of Sportograf via Woodlands Meed
A Woodlands Meed spokesperson said: “Tom is running another 26.2 Marathon on Friday this week at Woodlands Meed College and School Site so that all the students can take part with him and experience a part of a Marathon – they will walk, run or wheel in their wheelchairs and join in the ‘Tomathon’.”

To donate to the London Marathon fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/page/tom-brown-1710692268145.

The spokesperson said: “Tom wants to inspire the students to get them to try anything regardless of disability.” The school confirmed that all the money Tom raises will go towards a summer of sporting, activities and community engagement experiences for students.

