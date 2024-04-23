Seven emus from Burgess Hill complete London Marathon to raise funds for school
Tom Brown, the deputy head of Woodlands Meed College, was one of the runners in costume on Sunday, April 21.
The team raised funds for sporting opportunities for children with learning, physical and communication disabilities at the school.
A Woodlands Meed spokesperson said: “Tom is running another 26.2 Marathon on Friday this week at Woodlands Meed College and School Site so that all the students can take part with him and experience a part of a Marathon – they will walk, run or wheel in their wheelchairs and join in the ‘Tomathon’.”
To donate to the London Marathon fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/page/tom-brown-1710692268145.
The spokesperson said: “Tom wants to inspire the students to get them to try anything regardless of disability.” The school confirmed that all the money Tom raises will go towards a summer of sporting, activities and community engagement experiences for students.