Seven vehicles in Eastbourne found to have incorrect insurance following police patrol

During patrols in the town at the weekend of March 23, officers stop checked for insurance ten vehicles conducting local deliveries and found seven did not have the correct insurance to work.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This weekend whilst on patrol, #S3905 conducted a number of stop checks for insurance as part of an operation to keep the roads of Eastbourne safe.

“During the course of the evening ten vehicles out conducting local deliveries were checked; of which seven didn't have the correct insurance to work, as such these drivers are now no longer permitted to work until they have the correct insurance for the purpose of using their vehicle for work.