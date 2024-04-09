Several Sussex locations among the UK's most pet-friendly holiday destinations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings have all appeared in the top ten most pet-friendly places to visit, according to analysis by Howden Insurance.
The insurance provider analysed Airbnb and Booking.com property listings available over a weekend (Friday to Sunday), to discover which UK towns and cities have the highest percentage of properties which allow guests to bring their pets.
Hastings was found to be the third-most pet-friendly town in the country, with 40.74 per cent of available Airbnb and Booking.com listings allowing families to bring their furry friend.
Eastbourne ranked as the fifth best town for pet lovers and their pets to visit, with 39.11 per cent of its open listings being pet friendly, and, in ninth position is Brighton, with 36 per cent of its 476 open listings allowing pets.
Norwich ranked as the overall most pet-friendly UK city for a city break, with 46.88 per cent or 158 of its 337 available Airbnb and Booking.com properties allowing families to bring pets along for their holiday, while Blackpool has the lowest percentage of pet-friendly properties.
A spokesperson for Howden Insurance said: “Pet owners often face the dilemma of leaving their beloved pets behind when planning vacations, along with the added stress of arranging for pet sitting and considering associated costs.
"These findings shed light on which cities provide the most accommodation options for pet owners looking to bring their furry companions along for their city breaks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.