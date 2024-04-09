Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings have all appeared in the top ten most pet-friendly places to visit, according to analysis by Howden Insurance.

The insurance provider analysed Airbnb and Booking.com property listings available over a weekend (Friday to Sunday), to discover which UK towns and cities have the highest percentage of properties which allow guests to bring their pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings was found to be the third-most pet-friendly town in the country, with 40.74 per cent of available Airbnb and Booking.com listings allowing families to bring their furry friend.

Several locations in East Sussex have been named among the most pet-friendly holiday destinations in the UK. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Eastbourne ranked as the fifth best town for pet lovers and their pets to visit, with 39.11 per cent of its open listings being pet friendly, and, in ninth position is Brighton, with 36 per cent of its 476 open listings allowing pets.

Norwich ranked as the overall most pet-friendly UK city for a city break, with 46.88 per cent or 158 of its 337 available Airbnb and Booking.com properties allowing families to bring pets along for their holiday, while Blackpool has the lowest percentage of pet-friendly properties.

A spokesperson for Howden Insurance said: “Pet owners often face the dilemma of leaving their beloved pets behind when planning vacations, along with the added stress of arranging for pet sitting and considering associated costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad