Severe delays between Brighton and Lewes after crash crashes into tree on the A27

Sussex Police said the collision took place at 5:50am and reported that the vehicle was recovered

The AA is reporting that there is queuing traffic for up to three miles due to the crash which took place on the A27 Falmer Hill Westbound at the B2123 Falmer / Rottingdean Junction.

This has lead to congestion for drivers heading to Lewes, with one lane also closed and delays of up to 21 minutes on the roads heading out of Brighton to the East Sussex town.