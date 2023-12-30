Severe disruption expected on Thameslink services due to staff shortages
Thameslink isn’t the only railway service provider to suffer, with services all over the country issuing similar warnings this weekend, but customers are warned to check before they travel and expect cancellations today (December 30) and tomorrow (December 31).
“We’re very sorry that we’ve had to alter and reduce our service this weekend. As with train companies in other parts of the country, this is because of train crew shortages, with winter illnesses having a particular impact,” said Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Thameslink.
“We’re doing our best to limit the impact and spread services but, regrettably, we strongly advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out. On Sunday, the service will be particularly affected in the afternoon with no Thameslink trains overnight.”
While there will be some trains operating tomorrow morning, there will be a significantly reduced service north of London and south to Brighton, and no Thameslink trains at all across the network overnight.
To find out more and for live updates, visits www.thameslinkrailway.com
Sutton, Rainham and Sevenoaks Thameslink services will continue to run. Southern and Gatwick trains will be unaffected and Gatwick Airport will continue to be served. Customers for Luton Airport will be able to use EMR trains and Luton Express, although these finish earlier on Sunday.
To help customers get to their destinations, ticket acceptance has been arranged across other transport modes and routes. Passengers can claim for Delay Repay compensation if their journeys are delayed by 15 minutes or more.