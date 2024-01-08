Severe weather halts plans for Horsham town centre road repairs
The Carfax was scheduled to shut to traffic for 12 days from today but West Sussex County Council says it has put back repairs because of recent severe weather.
A council spokesperson said: “Regretfully, the recent heavy rainfall and bad weather has meant diverting resources from planned works, such as this, to tackle emergencies at other locations.”
He said that a drop in temperatures this week could also “have impacted on the chances of the new surface materials at the Carfax successfully setting/hardening.
“We appreciate that this decision is frustrating and apologise for any inconvenience.
"We will announce a new date for the works as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we will continue our routine inspections and carry out safety-related repairs where required.”
The council says there is a 90 per cent probability of ‘severe cold weather’ today from 12 noon until 9pm on January 12.