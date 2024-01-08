Roadway repair works which were due to start in Horsham town centre today (Monday January 8) have been postponed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carfax was scheduled to shut to traffic for 12 days from today but West Sussex County Council says it has put back repairs because of recent severe weather.

A council spokesperson said: “Regretfully, the recent heavy rainfall and bad weather has meant diverting resources from planned works, such as this, to tackle emergencies at other locations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that a drop in temperatures this week could also “have impacted on the chances of the new surface materials at the Carfax successfully setting/hardening.

Roadwork repairs which were due to start today (January 8) in Horsham's Carfax have been postponed

“We appreciate that this decision is frustrating and apologise for any inconvenience.

"We will announce a new date for the works as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we will continue our routine inspections and carry out safety-related repairs where required.”