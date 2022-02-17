Severe weather warning for Arun as Storm Eunice looms

The emergency protocol has been activated as a result of predicted high winds from Storm Eunice, which is due to hit Sussex tomorrow (February 18).

Anyone who is sleeping rough will have access to a bed for the period of the warning, should they wish to access one.

The Severe Weather Warning will be active from February 17 to February 21.

Sussex Weather

Rough sleepers wishing to access a bed will need to attend the Stonepillow Hub at Glenlogie in Bognor Regis at 6pm on the night they wish to be offered a bed.

Arun District Council outreach teams have attempted to notify rough sleepers to make them aware of the offer.

Rough sleepers and clients in Littlehampton who may struggle to get to Bognor Regis should attend the Turning Tides hub by 11am each weekday morning, or contact the housing options team after 11am for assistance getting to Bognor Regis for the evening.

If you see a rough sleeper, report them to the outreach team. This will enable the team to reach out and provide appropriate support: