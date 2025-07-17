Severed head goes missing as curse of Macbeth strikes in Worthing
Performances of Shakespeare's tragedy were going well at Highdown Gardens, with the severed head of Macbeth being presented to Malcolm by Macduff at the end of the play each evening.
Nick Young founded Rainbow Shakespeare with his wife Alex in 1999 and the outdoor performances over two weeks each July are a treasured part of the summer programme in Worthing.
Alex had carefully crafted the head of Macbeth to match the look of Ross Muir, the actor playing the lead role at Highdown Gardens from July 8 to 13, complete with blood dripping down the neck.
But on the last night of the six-day run, just before it was due to make its appearance, the head vanished.
Nick said: "We had this lovely severed head, which my wife had created lovingly, and it had received the suitable oohs and ahhs.
"We saw it at the start of the evening but when it came to get it, it had gone. It was very strange, as it had been seen just before the show started.
"It was where it always sat, just behind the flats, ready to be picked up to take on stage. We searched everywhere for it, all through the bushes. If anyone was going to take it, they would have to go right back stage."
There was some quick thinking for the last night of Macbeth, with some sacking bundled up as an alternative and the actors playing it with absolute confidence to convince everyone it was indeed a severed head.
With the set being changed for the second play, Much Ado About Nothing, running from July 15 to 20, it was hoped the head would materialise but the mystery remains unresolved.
"We'd really like it back," said Nick. "We kept thinking we would come across it when we changed the set over and we looked in all the usual places. We wondered if it had rolled down the hill."
