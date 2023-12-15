Sewage pipe collapse in Barnham: urgent road repairs to start on diversion route

Urgent road repairs are set to take place in Barnham today (Friday, December 15) and over the weekend, following the closure of Barnham Road due to a collapsed sewer pipe last week.

A collapsed sewage pipe caused chaos in Barnham this week. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Following the sewage pipe collapse, local roads have suffered from increased traffic on the diversion route, which now needs urgent urgent repair so that it can stay open until Southern Water can repair the pipe.

Diversions will be in place over the weekend as the work takes place, changing as the repairs progress. Buses will still be able to get to the Southern part of Barnham village, West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Delays are likely in the area and we would ask road users to please allow extra time for any essential travel and to please follow the diversion routes.”

Responding to a request for comment from Sussex World, Southern Water apologised for the disruption caused by collapsed sewage pipe: “The works are extremely challenging due to the discovery of a void under the road surface, and teams are still investigating the cause.