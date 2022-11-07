Sewage released into Chichester Harbour for more than 100 hours
Sewage has been released into Chichester Harbour for more than 100 hours following heavy rainfall this week.
Wastewater was released into Chichester Harbour at Southern Water’s outfall in Thornham, according to the water company’s storm release tracker, Beachbuoy.
The latest release began at 6.12am on Thursday (November 3) until 3pm today, a total of nearly 105 hours.
A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: “Rain can overwhelm the combined sewer and drainage system which exists in many parts of our region. To protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding, storm overflows act as a release value and release excess water into the sea. These discharges are heavily diluted, typically being 95 per cent rainwater. There are around 15,000 storm overflows in England and approximately 1,000 in our region.”
Last month the company was hit with a fine of £28 million after being found to be one of the worst performing water suppliers in the country.