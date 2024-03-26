Sharnfold Farm welcomes families from The Children With Cancer Fund
and live on Freeview channel 276
Youngsters from the charity - based at The Triangle in Willingdon - visited the Stone Cross visitor attraction at the weekend.
They were the first group to visit Sharnfold after it closed for winter.
It is owned by The Family Parks Group, which has chosen the Children With Cancer Fund as Sharnfold's official charity partner for 2024.
Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "We can't wait for Good Friday to welcome back our loyal customers.
"We have missed them and I hope they have missed us too.
"It was an absolute delight and absolute privilege to welcome families from this amazing charity, which does such amazing work in the community."
Sharnfold Farm reopens on Good Friday. There is a half-price opening offer for the Easter school holidays.
You must pre-book at https://thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/events/we-are-back/