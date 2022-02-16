She Drew The Gun at Chalk: Louisa Roach is set to bring her revolution rock to Brighton

The four-piece indie rock band, led by songwriter and guitarist Louisa Roach, are currently touring their latest EP - Behave Myself.

Louisa said of the current tour: "It's probably my favourite tour we've ever done to be honest.

"I remember playing Patterns with Cabbage and that was great and we always have a dead good time when playing in Brighton. "

The Wirral-based singer-songwriter has spent the last seven years cementing her reputation as a vital voice in the alternative scene, using punk-infused psych-pop as a vehicle for exposing injustice and for advocating for a fairer and more tolerant society.

That message is more potent than ever on Behave Myself, her incendiary third album was released in September 2021.

The record is a giant leap for Roach musically. with the album combining elements of dystopian disco, Chemical Brothers-inspired electronic-rock, spaced-out dream-pop and frenetic, electro-flecked punk.

Louisa said: "It feels like every album we've gone on a journey with the record. This one felt like a bit of a jump, its very big sounding, more so then we ever have before. We pushed it with the fancy stuff and that was a good thing to do.

"The new songs are going down really well live. It's given me a chance to get off the guitar, which gives it a different feel to the old stuff. It brings an extra element to the show. We've got more songs to choose from now, so we can pick a really good first team of songs to play live."

Behave Myself was written and partly recorded during lockdown and Louisa said the pandemic had a major impact on the feel of the record.

Roach said: "It was written during lockdown and it took me a while to start writing. Throughout the album there is quite a lot of mentions of traps, cells and cages, there's a theme of feeling separated and locked down. So it's definitely seeped into it, even though it still a positive album, you can still feel that lockdown thing.

"I always be saying something about the world, about my place in it and what's going on. I don't think I could write an album without a bigger sort of analysis to it. I would be surprised if I was never drawn to those sort of messages and try to reflect the times as I see it. It will always be an element to what we do. "

The band will be playing a set at Chalk which combines songs from the latest LP, as well as the popular previous two albums - Memories Of The Future (2016) and Revolution of Mind (2018).