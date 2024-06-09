Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sheep has been killed after being attacked by a dog, rangers at a forest in Sussex have confirmed.

Rangers at Ashdown Forest believe the attack took place on the South Chase on June 6.

The sheep was taken to Crest Farm for treatment but sadly died shortly after.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ashdown Forest said: “We are sad to share that a sheep was attacked by a dog in the permanent grazing enclosure on the South Chase.

Rangers at Ashdown Forest believe the attack took place on the South Chase on June 6. Picture: Ashdown Forest

"The ewe, with bites on her back legs, was picked up not far from the Duddleswell cattle grid and taken to Crest Farm for treatment.

"Sadly, the sheep died overnight.

"Nevertheless, this is something that could and should have been avoided.

“If you have any information about this attack, please contact us during office hours on 01342 823583 or email us at [email protected].

"Please keep dogs on leads where livestock are present. Sheep worrying is a crime which can have very serious consequences for the dog, its owner and, obviously, the livestock.