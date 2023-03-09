The ‘suffragettes’ were Labour Party members and suppporters out commemorating International Women’s Day.
The ‘suffragettes’ were in West Street holding placards proclaiming ‘Secure Your Vote.’ They were honouring the work of Horsham’s Qui Vive Corps who met and campaigned for women’s right to vote above what is now the Cotswold Outdoor store at 62 West Street.
Labour Party women’s officer Trishna Julha said: “We are drawing attention to the need to to have photo ID now to vote in May’s local elections while honouring the amazing, courageous work of the women who won the right to vote in the first place.”
Trade Union liaison officer Hilary Key added: “We are also celebrating the ongoing work of the many women leading trade unions today and sharing useful material on women’s rights and health supplied by USDAW, the shop workers’ union.”