Shoppers in Horsham town centre did a double-take yesterday when they spotted ‘suffragettes’ outside what was once the local headquarters of the women’s movement.

The ‘suffragettes’ were Labour Party members and suppporters out commemorating International Women’s Day.

The ‘suffragettes’ were in West Street holding placards proclaiming ‘Secure Your Vote.’ They were honouring the work of Horsham’s Qui Vive Corps who met and campaigned for women’s right to vote above what is now the Cotswold Outdoor store at 62 West Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Party women’s officer Trishna Julha said: “We are drawing attention to the need to to have photo ID now to vote in May’s local elections while honouring the amazing, courageous work of the women who won the right to vote in the first place.”

Members of Horsham Labour Party and supporters honoured the work of suffragettes on International Women's Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade Union liaison officer Hilary Key added: “We are also celebrating the ongoing work of the many women leading trade unions today and sharing useful material on women’s rights and health supplied by USDAW, the shop workers’ union.”

'Suffragettes' outside Cotswold Outdoor store in Horsham's West Street - once the local hq of the women's movement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad